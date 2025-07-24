Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Prediction: Will San Diego Pull off Small Upset?

San Diego brings Yu Darvish to the mound following his return from the injured list. Though he’s 0–2 with a 6.08 ERA in 13⅓ innings this season, that’s with a limited sample size since reintegration. Look for Darvish to rely on his seasoned repertoire—heater, slider, cutter—to settle in and attempt to stabilize his postseason-caliber form. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Cardinals matchup?

Padres vs. Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Padres vs. Cardinals Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -129 moneyline favorites to beat the Padres, who are +117 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on San Diego.

Opposing him is St. Louis ace Sonny Gray (9–4, 4.04 ERA), who has been the team’s most consistent starter. Coming off a stellar June outing (20 straight no-hit, no-walk batters), Gray will look to overpower the Padres with his mix of sweeper and curveball.

Team Form & Offense

The Padres (55–45) have been solid lately, winning 7 of their last 10 and entering just 3.5 games behind the NL West lead. They sport a .246 team average with 86 home runs and a 3.58 team ERA. Manny Machado leads the charge offensively, hitting .285 with 18 homers and 60 RBI.

The Cardinals are slightly below .500 (52–49) and three-for-ten against division foes this year. At home they’re 29–20, buoyed by solid production from Willson Contreras (.251/.351/.492, 55 RBI) and Alec Burleson (.293 avg). Their offense tallies 4.52 runs per game, but matchups with Padres pitching skew slightly in San Diego’s favor (Padres allow just 3.84 R/G).

Key Matchups

Darvish vs. Contreras & Nolan Arenado: Darvish will need to neutralize Contreras and Arenado, two lefty sluggers who have homered 12 and hit safely over .250.

Gray vs. Machado & Burleson: Gray’s consistency will be tested by Machado (.288/.351/.492, 60 RBI) and the hot-hitting Burleson.

Bullpen depth could be decisive late game—St. Louis’s relievers have been fairly reliable, while San Diego’s pen, recently hit with injuries, has shown cracks.

Padres vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

Expect a classic pitchers’ duel early on. Both starters are veteran frontline arms capable of navigating tight spots. The offensive edge may tilt to the Cardinals, playing at home and backed by Contreras and Arenado. But if Darvish finds his groove and keeps the Cardinals’ bats in check, San Diego could steal a road win. Ultimately, look for this one to stay close into the late innings—bullpen performance might determine the outcome.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB PREDICTION: SAN DIEGO PADRES +117