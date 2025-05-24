Padres vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta lose 4 straight games?

The San Diego Padres remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Grant Holmes (ATL)

The San Diego Padres are 28-21 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 28-21 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 24-26 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 22-28 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Diego Padres (-125) at 910 Atlanta Braves (+105); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Padres vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres designated hitter Gavin Sheets drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Braves on Friday night. In that game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Sheets is hitting .285 with 9 homers, 29 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .841 in 151 at-bats. Gavin Sheets is batting .317 with a .919 OPS in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Truist Park on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. provided all of his team’s offense in his first game of the season on Friday. In that contest, the 2023 NL MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Acuna is hitting .500 with 1 home run, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.750 in 4 at-bats this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. batted .356 when leading off an inning last season. That fact makes the superstar outfielder worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday afternoon.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

San Diego is 18-4 straight up in National League games this season.

Atlanta is 17-21 straight up in National League games this season.

Atlanta is 4-8 straight up as an underdog this season.

Padres vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Padres in this contest, largely because of their starting pitcher, Michael King. In 10 starts this season, the Rochester, NY, native is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.3 K/9, and a .195 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, San Diego is 3-0 straight up against National League foes with Michael King on the hill this year. The 29-year-old right-hander was a dark horse candidate for the NL Cy Young Award before the season, and has pitched well enough to remain in that conversation through 2 months of play in 2025. I’m taking Michael King and the Padres in this one. The pick is San Diego -125 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -125