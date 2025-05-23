Padres vs. Braves Prediction: Can San Diego get off the schneid?

The San Diego Padres head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (SD) vs. Chris Sale (ATL)

The San Diego Padres are 27-21 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 27-21 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 24-25 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 22-27 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 San Diego Padres (+122) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-146); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Friday, May 23, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Padres vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez had 25% of his team’s hits in their 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the three-time batting champion went 2 for 5 with a single, a double, and an RBI. For the season, Arraez is hitting .304 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .778 across 171 at-bats. Luis Arraez is batting .345 with an .888 OPS in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at Truist Park on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached base 4 times in his team’s 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Nationals on Thursday night. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Ozuna is hitting .278 with 9 homers, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .913 in 158 at-bats this year. Marcell Ozuna is hitting .325 with a .980 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes the Braves’ DH worth a look in most DFS formats this weekend.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games against Atlanta.

San Diego is 48-43 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Atlanta is 17-20 straight up in National League games this season.

Padres vs. Braves Betting Prediction

San Diego has lost 6 straight games coming into Friday’s contest, but I think that streak stops here. The Padres will send big right-hander Nick Pivetta to the hill for this game. The former member of the Boston Red Sox is having a tremendous 2025 campaign so far. In 9 starts this year, Pivetta is 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.0 K/9, and a .193 opponent batting average. What’s more, San Diego is 6-3 straight up as a team in Nick Pivetta’s starts this season. I think the Padres are live underdogs on the road against the Braves on Friday night. The pick is San Diego +122 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +122