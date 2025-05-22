Padres vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Padres snap losing skid? 

The San Diego Padres remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 1:07 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Stephen Kolek (SD) vs. Bowden Francis (TOR)

The San Diego Padres are 27-20 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 27-20 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 24-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 29-19 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 San Diego Padres (-116) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-103); o/u 8.5

1:07 PM ET, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Padres vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado had 40% of his team’s hits in their 14-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that game, the former Baltimore Oriole went 2 for 4 with a double. For the season, Machado is hitting .314 with 3 homers, 20 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .836 in 172 at-bats. Manny Machado is batting .389 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 14-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 6 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Bichette is batting .288 with 4 homers, 24 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .755 in 205 at-bats this year. The Orlando, FL, native is hitting .313 with an OPS of .839 in home games this season. That fact makes Bo Bichette worthy of DFS consideration for Thursday’s game at Rogers Centre.

Padres vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 20-19 straight up in non-division games this season.

San Diego is 22-15 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Toronto is 46-70 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Toronto is 42-55 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Padres vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

San Diego has lost 5 games in a row. I like the Padres to end their losing streak in Toronto on Thursday afternoon. The game’s pitchers are a big reason why. Toronto will start big right-hander Bowden Francis in this contest. The Tallahassee, FL, native has struggled this season. In 9 starts this year, Francis is 2-6 with a 5.63 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, and a .286 opponent batting average.

San Diego’s starter, Stephen Kolek, has been terrific this year, albeit in a smaller sample size. Kolek is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and a .243 batting average against in 3 starts this season. I think Stephen Kolek pitches well enough to earn his third win, and the Padres’ bats snap a 5-game streak of futility where they’ve scored 1 run or fewer. The pick is San Diego -116 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -116