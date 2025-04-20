Padres vs. Astros Prediction: Can San Diego win on Sunday night?

The San Diego Padres remain in Houston to face the Astros at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

The San Diego Padres are 15-6 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 14-7 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 10-10 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 10-10 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 San Diego Padres (+102) at 930 Houston Astros (-122); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Padres vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had a big game in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Astros on Saturday. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Tatis is batting .351 with 7 homers, 15 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of 1.063. Fernando Tatis Jr. is slugging .724 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday night.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes reached base 3 times in his club’s 3-2 win over the Padres on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Hermosillo, Mexico, native went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Paredes is hitting .240 with 3 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of .725 this year. The former Tampa Bay Ray has an OPS of .886 at home this season. That fact makes Isaac Paredes worth a look in most DFS formats.

Padres vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 3-2 straight up after a loss this season.

San Diego is 43-33 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Houston is 27-30 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Houston is 7-8 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Padres vs. Astros Betting Prediction

I like the Padres here. San Diego will trot out right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease for this game. The former member of the Chicago White Sox was 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in his first year with the Padres last season. Cease finished 4th in the balloting for the NL Cy Young Award and had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024.

Dylan Cease has an ERA of 6.64 and a WHIP of 1.52 through 4 starts this year. But those numbers were skewed by an April 8th blowup against the Athletics, where Cease permitted 9 runs on 9 hits in only 4 innings of work. Dylan Cease hasn’t given up more than 3 earned runs in any of his other 3 starts this season, and I think he holds Houston to 3 runs or fewer on Sunday. The pick is San Diego +102 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +102