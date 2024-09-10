Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will O’s Rebound?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Red Sox

    The Orioles vs. Red Sox series continues on Tuesday night when Albert Suarez opposes Kutter Crawford in the pitching matchup. Will the Red Sox make it two in a row versus the O’s? Or will Baltimore rebound?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Baltimore Orioles (-105) at Boston Red Sox (-115); o/u 9.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Orioles vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Santander hits homer, drives in three runs

    Anthony Santander hit a homer and drove in three runs, but the Orioles were blown out Monday by the Red Sox. Santander’s roundtripper means the 29-year-old is now a member of the 40-homer club. The switch-hitter also drove in a run with a single in the third, and another with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. He’s now hitting .241/.310/.516 on the year with 94 RBI to go with it. He’s looking at a big ole contract in free agency.

    Rafaela drives in four runs in a blowout win

    Ceddanne Rafaela drove in four runs in a blowout win over the Orioles on Monday. Rafaela was one of several Boston hitters to have big nights in the 12-3 stomping of the orioles. The 23-year-old hit a two-run single in the sixth and followed it up with a two-run double an inning later. Rafaela’s 2024 campaign has had highs and lows, but enough highs to put up a respectable .253/.282/.407 slash with 15 homers and 17 steals. The future seems very bright for Rafaela if he can show a better approach at the plate going forward.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Boston

    Baltimore is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 10 games when playing at home against Baltimore

    Boston is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games at home

    Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. I see the Orioles rebounding tonight at Fenway. Suarez is 3-2 with a 3.03 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span. He’s averaged 5 2/3 innings and 2.0 earned runs. That’s after he surrendered six runs on eight hits, which included three home runs in an 8-1 loss to the White Sox. Throw that out. That was a fluke. He’ll pitch better tonight and the Orioles will rebound.

    Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: Baltimore Orioles -105

