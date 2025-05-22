Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction: Which AL East team will win?

The Baltimore Orioles head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 6:45 PM ET on Thursday night on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cade Povich (BAL) vs. Lucas Giolito (BOS)

The Baltimore Orioles are 16-32 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 17-31 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 25-26 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 25-26 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (+105) at 914 Boston Red Sox (-125); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB Network

Orioles vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles first baseman Ryan O’Hearn had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-4 extra innings win over the Brewers on Wednesday. In that game, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter went 4 for 6 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, O’Hearn is batting .306 with 7 homers, 16 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .903 in 134 at-bats. Ryan O’Hearn is hitting .323 with a .906 OPS in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox first baseman Nick Sogard recorded his team’s only extra-base hit in their 5-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Sogard is hitting .258 with 5 runs scored, and an OPS of .626 in 31 at-bats this year. The Los Angeles native is batting .304 over his last 7 games and should get more playing time with Triston Casas out for the season. That fact makes Nick Sogard worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Thursday.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Boston.

Baltimore is 1-8 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Boston is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Boston is 14-12 straight up as the home team this season.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like Boston to win this game because of how terrible Baltimore has been this season. Several numbers will make the case against the Orioles winning this game. Baltimore is 8-15 straight up after a win and 12-21 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, the Orioles are 8-17 straight up as the road team and 7-14 straight up as an underdog this year. And finally, Baltimore is 13-24 straight up when playing on no rest and 14-30 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Orioles have had trouble preventing runs all season, and I think those troubles will continue at Fenway Park on Thursday night. The pick is Boston -125 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -125