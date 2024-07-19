Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Orioles vs. Rangers

    The Orioles will send Corbin Burnes to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Rangers. The Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi. With the Orioles listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the best bet from Texas?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Baltimore Orioles (-116) at 968 Texas Rangers (+106); o/u 8

    8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington

    Orioles vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

    Baltimore moved to 58-38 after defeating the Yankees by one run last Sunday. Cedric Mullens hit a walkoff double to capture the victory. Baltimore opens the second half of the season in Arlington.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 46-50 after beating Houston 4-2 on July 14th. Josh Smith had a big game going 2-4 with two home runs. The Rangers look for their third consecutive victory as they begin the second half.

    The Rangers are 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Baltimore is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone under in 2 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

    Orioles vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. This should be a great pitching matchup with Burnes and Eovaldi on the mound. Two right-handed starters with excellent stuff. Both bullpens will be fully rested after the all-star break. Look for a low scoring affair on Friday night wit these two aces on the mound.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7.5

