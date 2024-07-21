Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction: Will O’s Sweep?

The Orioles vs. Rangers series finishes on Sunday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. With Dean Kremer set to oppose Andrew Heaney in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s clash in Arlington, TX?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Baltimore Orioles (-112) at 970 Texas Rangers (-104); o/u 8.5

2:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Orioles vs. Rangers: Public Bettors leaning towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Urias has three-hit day in win

Ramon Urias went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in a win Saturday over the Rangers. Urias also drew a walk. The 30-year-old drove in a pair with a two-run single in the second to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead off of Max Scherzer. Urias provides real-life value for Baltimore with his defense. His .247/.319/.387 doesn’t do much for fantasy players.

Scherzer forced to leave start early

Max Scherzer was forced to leave Saturday’s start against the Orioles prematurely as he was battling arm fatigue. The 39-year-old hurler was lifted after throwing 53 pitches in two innings against the Orioles. Scherzer told reporters after the game that the fatigue was affecting both his stuff and location, which is the reason he was ultimately pulled. Rangers’ skipper Bruce Bochy didn’t sound concerned but noted that they’ll continue to monitor Scherzer going forward. As of now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to have to miss his next scheduled start against the White Sox.

Orioles vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games played on a Sunday.

Rangers are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played on a Sunday when playing at home.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 12 games played on a Sunday.

Orioles are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road.

Orioles vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 5-1 in their last six games against the Rangers, are 6-2 in their last eight road contests and are 9-3 in their last 12 road matchups versus Texas. Baltimore is also 9-3 in its last 12 games against an opponent from the American League West Division matchup and is 18-5 in its last 23 matchups played on a Sunday when playing on the road.

Orioles vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -112