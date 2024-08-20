Orioles vs. Mets Prediction: Will O’s even series?

Following a 4-3 loss at Citi Field on Monday night, will Baltimore even things up when the Orioles vs. Mets series continues at 7:10 p.m. ET? Dean Kremer will oppose Jose Quintana in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Orioles (+100) at New York Mets (-120); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Orioles vs. Mets: Bettors Backing Baltimore Despite Loss

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Urias hits game-tying homer in loss

Ramón Urías went 2-for-3 with a game-tying solo homer on Monday in a loss to the Mets. Urías is presently doing enough to continue holding off top prospect Coby Mayo, batting .368 (7-for-19) with two homers and six RBI over his last seven contests since getting his everyday job back at the hot corner. There’s some deep-league appeal here for fantasy managers, but he’s been a notoriously streaky hitter over the past few years, so there are going to be some ice-cold stretches mixed in here over the next few weeks.

Alvarez hammers game-winning solo home run

Francisco Alvarez walloped a game-winning solo homer in the ninth inning on Monday, powering the Mets to a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Orioles. Alvarez sent the Citi Field faithful home victorious with a no-doubter to left-center field off newly-minted Orioles stopper Seranthony Domínguez. The 22-year-old backstop has been scuffling in recent weeks, batting .206 (20-for-97) with two homers and five RBI over his last 30 contests. It’s been a down year offensively for the former top prospect, but we’re assuming he’s been playing through a laundry list of physical issues, which have likely contributed to his power outage at the dish.

Orioles vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 13 games against Baltimore.

Mets are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games against NY Mets.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games.

Orioles vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 21-9 in their last 30 home games, are 5-0 in their last five matchups versus American League East Division and are 6-2 in their last eight games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Orioles are 3-10 in their last 13 meetings with the Mets at Citi Field, are 3-9 in their last 12 interleague matchups and are 2-6 in their last eight games played on a Tuesday.

Orioles vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -120