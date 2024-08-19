Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Mets Prediction: Will opener turn high-scoring?

    Anthony Rome
    Orioles vs. Mets

    The Orioles vs. Mets interleague series begins at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday. With Trevor Rogers opposing David Peterson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at Citi Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Baltimore Orioles (+110) at New York Mets (-130); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Orioles vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Henderson closing in on single-season record

    Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run on Sunday against the Red Sox. Henderson’s home run brought him just one behind both Miguel Tejada and Cal Ripken Jr. for the most ever by an Orioles’ shortstop in a single season. This was also his fourth long ball in five games and changed the tenor of this game as it sent Baltimore’s lead from 2-0 to 4-0. He looks to be heating up again just in time for the home stretch.

    Lindor turning in another tremendous season

    Francisco Lindor went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Sunday against the Marlins. Lindor’s fifth inning single put the Mets on the board and extended his hitting streak. He also had the chance to play hero in the ninth inning with two on and the Mets down by two runs, but Christian Pache flagged down a 399 foot laser beam he hit to straight away center field. Ironically, the ball would have been a homerun in loanDepot Park down in Miami. Nevertheless, Lindor has turned in yet another tremendous season with 24 homers, 24 stolen bases, 83 runs scored, 72 RBI, and a .264 batting average. He’s a star.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 12 games against Baltimore.

    Mets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

    Orioles are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games played on a Monday when playing on the road.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 12 games against NY Mets.

    Orioles vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 21-9 in the Orioles’ last 30 games overall, is 10-2 in their last 12 games against the Mets and is 14-4 in their last 18 road contests. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Mets’ last seven games overall, is 18-7 in their last 25 home contests and has cashed in four out of their last five interleague matchups.

    Orioles vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

