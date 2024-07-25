Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction: Will over cash?

With zero value in either moneyline, what’s the best bet in Thursday’s Orioles vs. Marlins matchup at 12:10 p.m. ET? The total for today’s game sits at 8.5 runs, as Corbin Burnes will oppose Roddery Munoz in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Baltimore Orioles (-270) at 966 Miami Marlins (+220); o/u 8.5

12:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Orioles vs. Marlins: Public Bettors all over Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cowser has two hits in slow day offensively for O’s

Colton Cowser went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, and a walk on Wednesday against the Marlins. Cowser’s sixth inning double was the only run scoring hit for Baltimore in what was an unusually slow game for their offense. This game marked seven straight where Cowser started after a stretch where he sat in five of six games. Keep monitoring his playing time in a crowded Orioles’ outfield.

Chisholm Jr. playing some of his best baseball

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-4 a double, two RBI, and a run scored in a 6-3 win over the Orioles on Wednesday. Chisholm is playing some of his best baseball in what could be his final week as a Marlin. He bounced a double over the third baseman’s head to put Miami up in this one and showed some real emotion after sliding safely into second base. He’s very quietly on a 20 HR, 30 SB pace in what’s been his first ever season without a trip to the injured list.

Orioles vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Orioles are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Miami’s last 13 games played on a Thursday when at home.

Orioles are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road.

Orioles vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Orioles’ last six games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road matchups and is 4-1 in their last five meetings with an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Marlins’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with the Orioles and is 10-4 in their last 14 home contests.

Orioles vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5