Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction: Will O’s pull off upset in Seattle?

With Dean Kremer set to oppose Logan Gilbert in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Orioles vs. Mariners matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 Baltimore Orioles (+102) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 7

10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Orioles vs. Mariners: Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Santander leads O’s to win in Seattle

Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 and drove in a run on Tuesday evening, leading the Orioles to a 2-0 victory over the Mariners in Seattle. Santander broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning as he smacked an RBI single into right field off of George Kirby in the fourth inning that plated Gunnar Henderson. The 29-year-old outfielder also led off the second inning with a single, but he was ultimately erased on a double play. With his two-hit attack, Santander is now hitting .234/.302/.503 with 22 homers and 56 RBI on the year.

Rojas has two-hit night in loss

Josh Rojas went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles on Tuesday night as the Mariners were shut out by the Orioles. Rojas became the Mariners’ first baserunner in the game as he smacked a two-out single to center off of Grayson Rodriguez in the third inning. The 30-year-old infielder also led off the sixth inning with a single but was ultimately stranded at third base. Those two hits would wind up being the Mariners’ only hits in the ballgame. For the season, Rojas is slashing .260/.326/.383 with four homers, 16 RBI and six stolen bases.

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Seattle’s last 20 games at home

Orioles are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played on a Wednesday

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 5-1 in their last six matchups versus Seattle and are 5-1 in their last six league contests. On the other side, the Mariners are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 2-7 in their last nine games against a league foe and are 1-5 in their last six games versus American League East opponents.

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +102