Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction: Will O’s pull off upset in Seattle?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Mariners

    With Dean Kremer set to oppose Logan Gilbert in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Orioles vs. Mariners matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Baltimore Orioles (+102) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 7

    10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Orioles vs. Mariners: Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Santander leads O’s to win in Seattle

    Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 and drove in a run on Tuesday evening, leading the Orioles to a 2-0 victory over the Mariners in Seattle. Santander broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning as he smacked an RBI single into right field off of George Kirby in the fourth inning that plated Gunnar Henderson. The 29-year-old outfielder also led off the second inning with a single, but he was ultimately erased on a double play. With his two-hit attack, Santander is now hitting .234/.302/.503 with 22 homers and 56 RBI on the year.

    Rojas has two-hit night in loss

    Josh Rojas went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles on Tuesday night as the Mariners were shut out by the Orioles. Rojas became the Mariners’ first baserunner in the game as he smacked a two-out single to center off of Grayson Rodriguez in the third inning. The 30-year-old infielder also led off the sixth inning with a single but was ultimately stranded at third base. Those two hits would wind up being the Mariners’ only hits in the ballgame. For the season, Rojas is slashing .260/.326/.383 with four homers, 16 RBI and six stolen bases.

    Mariners are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Seattle’s last 20 games at home

    Orioles are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played on a Wednesday

    Orioles vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 5-1 in their last six matchups versus Seattle and are 5-1 in their last six league contests. On the other side, the Mariners are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 2-7 in their last nine games against a league foe and are 1-5 in their last six games versus American League East opponents.

    Orioles vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +102

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com