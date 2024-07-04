Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction: Will O’s make it three straight?

Will Baltimore make it three straight when the Orioles vs. Mariners series wraps up at 4:10 p.m. ET on Fourth of July? Corbin Burnes will oppose Bryce Miller in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Baltimore Orioles (-154) at 922 Seattle Mariners (+130); o/u 7

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Orioles vs. Mariners: Public Bettors love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

O’Hearn hits 11th home run of season

Ryan O’Hearn went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI, and a walk in the Orioles’ 4-1 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. O’Hearn had a big day at the plate against Seattle, starting with a walk in the first inning. Then he doubled in the third to put the Orioles on the board with two runs and scored on a single by Ryan Mountcastle. O’Hearn later slugged a solo homer off Logan Gilbert to extend the lead in the fifth. The 30-year-old first baseman is slashing .294/.355/.485 with 11 homers and 37 RBI across 259 plate appearances.

Power there for Raleigh, but not average

Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. Raleigh’s solo homer in the sixth inning off Keegan Akin provided the only offense the Mariners could muster on Wednesday against Baltimore. The 27-year-old backstop is hitting .201/.288/.394 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, and four steals across 313 plate appearances.

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Seattle’s last 11 games at home

Orioles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road

Mariners are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games

Orioles are 19-5 SU in their last 24 games played on a Thursday

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 14-6 in their last 20 road contests and are 5-1 in their last six matchups against an opponent from the American League West. On the other side, the Mariners are just 3-10 in their last 13 games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 meetings with the Orioles and are 1-4 in their last five home matchups with Baltimore.

Orioles vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -154