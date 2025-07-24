Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction: Will Baltimore get swept?

The Baltimore Orioles remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Charlie Morton (BAL) vs. Logan Allen (CLE)

The Baltimore Orioles are 44-57 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 46-55 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 51-50 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 54-47 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Baltimore Orioles (-101) at 954 Cleveland Guardians (-119); o/u 9.5

1:10 PM ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: MLB Network

Orioles vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles designated hitter Jackson Holliday reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday night. In that game, the 21-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Holliday is hitting .261 with 14 homers, 41 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .735 across 372 at-bats. Jackson Holliday is batting .290 with an OPS of .859 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Orioles on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Coeur d’Alene, ID, native went 1 for 3 with a single and 2 RBIs. Manzardo is hitting .221 with 16 homers, 42 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .745 in 280 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .292 with an OPS of 1.065 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Kyle Manzardo worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 68-60 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Baltimore is 112-106 straight up when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 34-41 straight up in non-division games this season.

The under is 51-45-5 in Cleveland’s games this season.

Orioles vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like the Orioles in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Charlie Morton. The 41-year-old right-hander struggled mightily out of the gate this season. Morton had a 9.26 ERA in 6 April appearances. The Flemington, NJ, native has steadily improved since then.

In 6 May appearances, Morton posted a 1-1 record and a 3.98 ERA. Charlie Morton made 5 appearances in June and went 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA last month. The 2-time All-Star got blown up in his last start, allowing 7 earned runs in 5.1 innings. But he’d been terrific before that, permitting just 3 earned runs in his other two July starts that spanned 11.1 innings. I think Morton keeps Baltimore in this game, and the Orioles end up winning it outright. The pick is Baltimore -101 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -101