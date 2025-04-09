Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Baltimore cash as underdog?

​ ​The Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to conclude their three-game series at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. The series is currently tied at one game apiece. The Orioles won the opener 5-1 and the Diamondbacks responded with a 4-3 victory in the second game. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Orioles vs. Diamondbacks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Orioles (+105) at Arizona Diamondbacks (-125); o/u 9

3;40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. So make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA, 7 SO)

Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA, 9 SO)

Kremer aims to rebound from a loss to the Kansas City Royals. In that game, he allowed two runs on eight hits. Pfaadt, on the other hand, secured a win against the Washington Nationals. He pitched six innings and yielded four runs on four hits.

Team Records:

Baltimore Orioles: 5-7​

Arizona Diamondbacks: 6-6​

Players to Watch:

Baltimore Orioles: Gunnar Henderson has shown prowess in interleague play. He hit six home runs and drove in 19 runs over 45 games last season.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt will make his second career start against the Orioles. In his previous start, he pitched six innings and allowed three runs against them in 2024.

Both teams are looking to gain momentum early in the season. The Orioles seek to improve their record and climb the AL East standings, while the Diamondbacks aim to capitalize on home-field advantage. They want to secure a series win. I like the Orioles as an underdog at Bovada.lv.

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +105