Nationals vs. Rays Prediction: Will Tampa make it two in a row?

The Nationals vs. Rays series continues on Saturday afternoon from Tropicana Field at 4:10 p.m. ET. With the Rays favored at home and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet today in Tampa, FL?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Washington Nationals (+114) at 980 Tampa Bay Rays (-134); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Nationals vs. Rays: Public Bettors Leaning towards Tampa

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Abrams fine after being hit in hand/wrist

CJ Abrams checked out fine after being hit in the left hand/wrist area by a pitch during Friday’s loss to the Rays. Abrams stayed in for the duration of the game, but had X-rays done afterwards just to be on the safe side and they came back negative for any fractures. He should be in his customary leadoff spot in the Nationals’ lineup once again on Saturday.

Lowe strikes out as pinch-hitter

Brandon Lowe (toe) struck out as a pinch-hitter during Friday’s game against the Nationals. Lowe has been held out of Tampa Bay’s lineup for the last five games as he recovers from a broken right toe, but it doesn’t appear that he’s going to require a trip to the injured list. He should be back in the lineup at some point this weekend.

Nationals vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing at home against Washington

Nationals vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Nationals are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-5 in their last six road contests and are 1-4 in their last five matchups with an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Rays are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Nationals and are 9-3 in their last 12 home matchups with Washington.

Nationals vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -134