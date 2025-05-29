Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction: Can the Nats win on the road?

The Washington Nationals remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on FS1. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Nationals vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (WSH) vs. Emerson Hancock (SEA)

The Washington Nationals are 25-30 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 29-26 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 30-24 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 28-26 ATS this season.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Washington Nationals (-110) at 958 Seattle Mariners (-110); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Thursday, May 29, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Nationals vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals left fielder James Wood got on base 3 times in his team’s 9-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night. In that game, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Wood is hitting an excellent .287 with 15 homers, 40 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .949 across 209 at-bats. James Wood is hitting .346 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni recorded 40% of his team’s hits in their 9-0 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the batting order, the San Ramon, CA, native went 2 for 2 with 2 singles. Mastrobuoni is batting .231 with 1 home run, 8 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .608 over 91 at-bats this year. The former Chicago Cub is hitting .385 with an OPS of 1.115 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Miles Mastrobuoni worth a look in DFS on Thursday night.

Nationals vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Washington is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games against Seattle.

Washington is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Seattle is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Seattle is 69-73 straight up in non-division games since the start of last season.

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like the Nationals in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, MacKenzie Gore. The 26-year-old left-hander has been stellar this season, despite a below-average record. In 11 starts this year, Gore is 2-5 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 4.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 13.4 K/9, and a .246 opponent batting average.

The key for the Wilmington, NC, native this year has been strikeouts. MacKenzie Gore leads the major leagues with 93 strikeouts this season. Gore has rung up 93 batters in just 62.1 innings this season, which translates to an MLB-best 13.4 strikeouts-per-9-innings in 2025. Seattle’s offense has the 9th-most strikeouts in the big leagues this season, and I could see them struggling to hit MacKenzie Gore on Thursday. For that reason, I’m taking the Nats. The pick is Washington -110 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Nationals vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON NATIONALS -110