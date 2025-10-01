MLB Wild Card Best Bets: Oct 1, 2025 — 3 Picks & 2 Dogs

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 9:29 am by Michael Cash

MLB Wild Card Best Bets for October 1, 2025 — October baseball is here. Today’s Wild Card slate features three moneyline best bets, two underdog long shots, sharp Trends & Notes, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot with comparison notes, and a fast “Today’s Card” list for quick decisions. For deeper context, explore our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on our MLB public betting chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Wednesday MLB Wild Card Best Bets — October 1, 2025

Best Bet #1: New York Yankees ML (−179) vs Boston Red Sox — 6:08 PM ET

Why it fits our MLB Wild Card Best Bets card: Yankee Stadium power plus late-inning strikeout routes shorten the game. If NYY wins early count leverage, one big swing can separate a low-total script.

Best Bet #2: Chicago Cubs ML (−125) vs San Diego Padres — 3:08 PM ET

Why it fits our MLB Wild Card Best Bets card: Modest home price backed by contact-quality edge and a steadier seventh–ninth bridge. Limiting free passes keeps the ball in the yard at Wrigley.

Best Bet #3: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (−270) vs Cincinnati Reds — 9:08 PM ET

Why it fits our MLB Wild Card Best Bets card: Dodger Stadium power profile and bullpen depth give L.A. multiple win paths. Stay ahead in counts, neutralize the run game, and the favorite’s floor is high.

💰 Lock in these lines — best numbers early before move. ⚾️

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks — Wild Card Underdogs

Long Shot #1: Cleveland Guardians ML (+145) vs Detroit Tigers — 1:08 PM ET

How it complements our MLB Wild Card picks: Home dog with last at-bat in a lower-scoring window. If Cleveland wins first-pitch strikes and leverages late platoons, the price creates a viable flip.

Long Shot #2: Cincinnati Reds ML (+205) at Los Angeles Dodgers — 9:08 PM ET

How it complements our MLB Wild Card picks: Short-series volatility and late-inning leverage can amplify a single big swing. Keep the ball down, steal a count or two, and the number does the rest.

🔥 Ride our best bets — get your ticket now. ✅

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only) — MLB Wild Card

See live percentages on our MLB public moneyline percentages. Notes flag when the public leans opposite our pick.

Red Sox @ Yankees: Majority expected on NYY — aligned with our Best Bet.

Majority expected on NYY — aligned with our Best Bet. Padres @ Cubs: Near 50/50; no clear fade. Watch for late CHC steam.

Near 50/50; no clear fade. Watch for late CHC steam. Reds @ Dodgers: Public heavy on LAD — Public on LAD; value may lie with Reds.

Public heavy on LAD — Public on LAD; value may lie with Reds. Tigers @ Guardians: Majority likely on DET — Opposite our CLE long shot; value angle noted.

Trends & Notes — MLB Wild Card Best Bets

Short-to-modest chalk (−120 to −190) with bullpen K% edges rates well — fits NYY and CHC.

Evening windows can suppress slug; early count wins + walk avoidance are decisive.

Plus-money dogs gain EV when ≥60% ML tickets lean to the favorite — monitor CLE and CIN near first pitch.

Today’s MLB Wild Card Best Bets — Card (ET)

NYY ML (−179) vs BOS — 6:08 PM ET

vs BOS — 6:08 PM ET CHC ML (−125) vs SD — 3:08 PM ET

vs SD — 3:08 PM ET LAD ML (−270) vs CIN — 9:08 PM ET

vs CIN — 9:08 PM ET CLE ML (+145) vs DET — 1:08 PM ET

vs DET — 1:08 PM ET CIN ML (+205) at LAD — 9:08 PM ET

Responsible Gaming

Gambling should be fun and never jeopardize your finances or well-being. Set a budget, stick to it, and consider using deposit and time limits. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available: call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for confidential support. Must be 21+ where applicable. Wager responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click and make a qualifying wager, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our picks and analysis are written independently and are not influenced by any advertiser or affiliate partner.