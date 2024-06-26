MLB Prediction: Will Giants make it three straight vs. Cubs?

Will San Francisco make it three straight against Chicago when the Cubs vs. Giants series continues at 9:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday night? Hayden Wesneski will oppose Hayden Birdsong in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (+108) at 908 San Francisco Giants (-126); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Crow-Armstrong strikes out three times

Pete Crow-Armstrong struck out all three times he was up against the Giants on Tuesday. Crow-Armstrong has struck out 22 times while batting .151/.182/.226 in 53 plate appearances this month. The defense is strong, and he’s been a force on the basepaths, but the Cubs still might need to send him back to Triple-A to work on his approach at the plate.

Wisely goes 2-for-4 with run scored

Brett Wisely went 2-for-4 with a run scored from the leadoff spot in the Giants’ 5-1 defeat of the Cubs on Tuesday. Wisely’s second hit, a 403-foot double to left-center, would have been a homer in 29 of 30 ballparks and really a no-doubter in most of them. Oracle Park isn’t built that way, though. Wisely, who has turned into the Giants’ shortstop versus righties, is batting an impressive .301/.333/.441 in 99 plate appearances.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games

Cubs are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Chi Cubs’ last 17 games

Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 13-4 in the Cubs’ last 17 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight road contests and is 10-4 in their last 10 league matchups. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 meetings with the Cubs and is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests is playing on a Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8