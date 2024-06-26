Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    MLB Prediction: Will Giants make it three straight vs. Cubs?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Giants

    Will San Francisco make it three straight against Chicago when the Cubs vs. Giants series continues at 9:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday night? Hayden Wesneski will oppose Hayden Birdsong in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Chicago Cubs (+108) at 908 San Francisco Giants (-126); o/u 8

    9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Crow-Armstrong strikes out three times

    Pete Crow-Armstrong struck out all three times he was up against the Giants on Tuesday. Crow-Armstrong has struck out 22 times while batting .151/.182/.226 in 53 plate appearances this month. The defense is strong, and he’s been a force on the basepaths, but the Cubs still might need to send him back to Triple-A to work on his approach at the plate.

    Wisely goes 2-for-4 with run scored

    Brett Wisely went 2-for-4 with a run scored from the leadoff spot in the Giants’ 5-1 defeat of the Cubs on Tuesday. Wisely’s second hit, a 403-foot double to left-center, would have been a homer in 29 of 30 ballparks and really a no-doubter in most of them. Oracle Park isn’t built that way, though. Wisely, who has turned into the Giants’ shortstop versus righties, is batting an impressive .301/.333/.441 in 99 plate appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games

    Cubs are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Chi Cubs’ last 17 games

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 13-4 in the Cubs’ last 17 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight road contests and is 10-4 in their last 10 league matchups. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 meetings with the Cubs and is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests is playing on a Wednesday.

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com