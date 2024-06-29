MLB Prediction: Will Cubs’ struggles vs. Brewers continue?

The Cubs vs. Brewers series continues in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Will the Cubs’ struggles versus the Brewers continue today in Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Chicago Cubs (-108) at 958 Milwaukee Brewers (-108); o/u 9

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Amaya’s struggles continue

Miguel Amaya struck out in both of his at-bats before being replaced by a pinch-hitter Friday against the Brewers. It’s hard not to think that Yan Gomes would still be with the Cubs if Amaya weren’t hitting so badly that the team felt it had to make some sort of change. Amaya is currently at .192/.251/.263 in 184 plate appearances. Statcast believes he’s been quite unlucky, but just to the point at which he should be merely significantly below average, rather than having the sixth worst OPS among all players with 150 plate appearances.

Chourio hits first career grand slam

Jackson Chourio hit his first career grand slam Friday to provide all of the scoring as the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2. This one was pretty legit; the homer was projected at 377 feet and would have been out of 21 of the 30 ballparks. He still has just one no-doubter this year; he hit a Martín Pérez changeup 441 feet on May 15. Apart from that, his next farthest blast was 402 feet. Of course, more power is going to come in time here — Chourio is just 30 — and the fact that he has nine homers already is plenty impressive.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers have won five straight games overall, are 21-5 in their last 26 contests at home and are 11-4 in their last 15 divisional matchups. On the other side, the Cubs are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-4 in their last five meetings with the Brewers and are 4-10 in their last 14 road meetings with Milwaukee.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -108