MLB NLDS Best Bets – Cubs vs Brewers Picks

MLB Best Bets October 11 2025: A decisive NLDS Game 5 puts the Cubs and Brewers on a razor’s edge in Milwaukee. In a series defined by run prevention and late-inning sequencing, our picks focus on bullpen leverage, contact suppression, and one swing that can end a season. For broader playoff context, see our latest MLB articles and track real-time sentiment on the MLB public betting chart.

Saturday MLB Best Bets

Cubs at Brewers — Winning Side: Brewers ML -147

Play: Brewers ML (-147). At home in a winner-take-all, Milwaukee’s edge is their cleaner late bridge and strikeout ceiling in leverage. Expect rapid hooks and matchup relievers to shrink Chicago’s extra-base damage. One early breakthrough plus bullpen K% can be enough in a compressed scoring environment.

Cubs at Brewers — Winning Total: Under 7.5

Play: Under 7.5. Game 5 baseball shortens starters and elevates premium velocity from the sixth on, muting crooked frames. With both dugouts ready to deploy high-leverage arms at first sign of traffic, the median skews below eight runs.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline)

Moneyline splits: Brewers ~85% of tickets (public heavily on MIL).

Brewers ~85% of tickets (public heavily on MIL). Comparison note: Our side aligns with the public today (no contrarian signal).

Our side aligns with the public today (no contrarian signal). Monitor real-time percentages on the MLB public betting chart.

Trends & Notes

Winner-take-all usage compresses scoring: quick hooks, platoon edges, and velocity late.

Home-field sequencing helps the Brewers optimize matchups in the seventh through ninth.

First score often dictates bullpen order and pinch-hit timing in postseason one-run games.

Today’s Card

NLDS Game 5 — Cubs at Brewers — Moneyline: MIL -147 / CHC +123 — Total: 7.5

