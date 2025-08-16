BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
MLB Best Bets & Underdog Picks for Saturday – Yankees, Braves, Dodgers Top Plays

byMichael Cash
August 16, 2025
Saturday’s board offers a mix of ace-level pitching, hot-hitting lineups, and a few underdog spots with value. Let’s break down three best bets to anchor your card and two long-shot sprinkles worth small-unit plays.

Best Bet #1: Yankees ML (−155) vs Red Sox – 7:05 p.m. ET

The Yankees’ offense has found its rhythm at home, and they face a Boston starter with elevated HR/9. New York’s bullpen advantage seals the edge.
Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+115) vs Marlins – 7:20 p.m. ET

Atlanta’s lineup has been punishing right-handed pitching, and their starter profiles with elite strikeout upside. The Marlins’ road splits are concerning.
Best Bet #3: Dodgers ML (−135) at Giants – 9:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles has the edge both in starting pitching and lineup depth. San Francisco has struggled against left-handers, giving the Dodgers a clear path.
Value Long Shots

1) Royals ML (+155) at Guardians – 6:40 p.m. ET
Kansas City draws a Cleveland arm that has struggled with command. The Royals’ contact-first lineup is built to capitalize if he’s off early.
2) Pirates ML (+165) vs Cubs – 6:35 p.m. ET
The Pirates’ starter has quietly posted strong home splits, and Chicago’s offense has cooled. Worth a half-unit sprinkle at this number.
Quick Trend & Market Notes

  • Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 at home versus Boston.
  • Braves are 6–1 in their last seven games against NL East opponents.
  • Dodgers have cashed 11 of their last 15 on the road.
  • Royals and Pirates both profile as live dogs with favorable pitching matchups at plus money.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8:00 a.m. ET)

TypeMatchupPickOddsTime
Best BetYankees vs Red SoxYankees ML−1557:05 PM
Best BetBraves vs MarlinsBraves −1.5+1157:20 PM
Best BetDodgers at GiantsDodgers ML−1359:10 PM
Value Long ShotRoyals at GuardiansRoyals ML+1556:40 PM
Value Long ShotPirates vs CubsPirates ML+1656:35 PM

Final Word
The Yankees, Braves, and Dodgers all present strong positions with both pitching and lineup edges. Royals and Pirates bring enough variance to warrant small-unit dog plays. Shop your numbers, confirm starters, and good luck with today’s action.

