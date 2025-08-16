MLB Best Bets & Underdog Picks for Saturday – Yankees, Braves, Dodgers Top Plays

Saturday’s board offers a mix of ace-level pitching, hot-hitting lineups, and a few underdog spots with value. Let’s break down three best bets to anchor your card and two long-shot sprinkles worth small-unit plays.

Best Bet #1: Yankees ML (−155) vs Red Sox – 7:05 p.m. ET

The Yankees’ offense has found its rhythm at home, and they face a Boston starter with elevated HR/9. New York’s bullpen advantage seals the edge.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+115) vs Marlins – 7:20 p.m. ET

Atlanta’s lineup has been punishing right-handed pitching, and their starter profiles with elite strikeout upside. The Marlins’ road splits are concerning.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Best Bet #3: Dodgers ML (−135) at Giants – 9:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles has the edge both in starting pitching and lineup depth. San Francisco has struggled against left-handers, giving the Dodgers a clear path.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Value Long Shots

1) Royals ML (+155) at Guardians – 6:40 p.m. ET

Kansas City draws a Cleveland arm that has struggled with command. The Royals’ contact-first lineup is built to capitalize if he’s off early.

Bet this pick now at Bovada: https://record.revenuenetwork.com/_FrrItaIcJVT97H-d5Ks7MGNd7ZgqdRLk/1/

2) Pirates ML (+165) vs Cubs – 6:35 p.m. ET

The Pirates’ starter has quietly posted strong home splits, and Chicago’s offense has cooled. Worth a half-unit sprinkle at this number.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 at home versus Boston.

Braves are 6–1 in their last seven games against NL East opponents.

Dodgers have cashed 11 of their last 15 on the road.

Royals and Pirates both profile as live dogs with favorable pitching matchups at plus money.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8:00 a.m. ET)

Type Matchup Pick Odds Time Best Bet Yankees vs Red Sox Yankees ML −155 7:05 PM Best Bet Braves vs Marlins Braves −1.5 +115 7:20 PM Best Bet Dodgers at Giants Dodgers ML −135 9:10 PM Value Long Shot Royals at Guardians Royals ML +155 6:40 PM Value Long Shot Pirates vs Cubs Pirates ML +165 6:35 PM

Final Word

The Yankees, Braves, and Dodgers all present strong positions with both pitching and lineup edges. Royals and Pirates bring enough variance to warrant small-unit dog plays. Shop your numbers, confirm starters, and good luck with today’s action.