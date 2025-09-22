BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
MLB Best Bets Today – Sep 22, 2025: 3 Picks + 2 Dogs

byMichael Cash
September 22, 2025
MLB Best Bets September 22 2025 MLB Best Bets September 22 2025

Looking for MLB Best Bets September 22 2025? We’ve vetted the official Monday slate and this morning’s lines to deliver three high-confidence moneyline picks and two live long shots. For context and timing entries, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on the MLB public betting chart. Below: Monday MLB Best Bets, long-shot value, a moneyline-only public snapshot, actionable trends, and a concise Today’s Card (picks only).

Monday MLB Best Bets

1) Atlanta Braves ML (–265) vs Washington Nationals — 7:15 PM ET

Why we like it: Clear run-prevention edge at home with a cleaner leverage bullpen. If Atlanta wins counts early, the bat-missing bridge scripts the late frames.

2) San Diego Padres ML (–122) vs Milwaukee Brewers — 9:40 PM ET

Why we like it: Petco run suppression plus a sturdy pen narrows the gap versus a top-end road arm. Short-favorite pricing with multiple late-inning win paths.

3) San Francisco Giants ML (–144) vs St. Louis Cardinals — 9:45 PM ET

Why we like it: Oracle’s run environment and a strike-throwing starter/pen combo favor the home side in a sub-heavy-chalk band.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

1) Milwaukee Brewers ML (+102) @ San Diego Padres — 9:40 PM ET

Why it’s live: Top-end starter form can compress variance in a low-total park; if Milwaukee gets six strong with traffic control, the plus-money tag is live even against a quality pen.

2) St. Louis Cardinals ML (+121) @ San Francisco Giants — 9:45 PM ET

Why it’s live: Divisional familiarity plus contact-management upside creates multiple upset routes in a game lined under heavy-chalk territory.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages page.

  • Braves vs Nationals: Public on Braves ≈ 90% — aligned with our Braves ML pick.
  • Padres vs Brewers: Public on Padres ≈ 54% — opposite our Brewers long shot; public on SD, value may lie with MIL.
  • Giants vs Cardinals: Public on Giants ≈ 82% — opposite our Cardinals long shot; public on SF, value may lie with STL.

Trends & Notes

  • Short home favorites (≤ –160) with bullpen edges hold value in low-total parks — fits Padres and Giants profiles.
  • Heavy public sides can inflate chalk late in September — price discipline on Braves ML (avoid chasing beyond steep ranges).
  • Dogs +100 to +130 gain EV when public support on the favorite ≥ ~60% — monitor Brewers/Cardinals right up to first pitch.

Today’s Card — Monday, September 22, 2025 (ET, picks only)

  • Nationals @ Braves — ATL –265 (7:15 PM)
  • Brewers @ Padres — SD –122 (9:40 PM)
  • Cardinals @ Giants — SF –144 (9:45 PM)
  • Long Shot: Brewers +102 @ Padres
  • Long Shot: Cardinals +121 @ Giants

Responsible Gaming

Gambling should be fun and never jeopardize your finances or well-being. Set a budget, stick to it, and consider using deposit and time limits. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available: call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for confidential support. Must be 21+ where applicable. Wager responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click and make a qualifying wager, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our picks and analysis are written independently and are not influenced by any advertiser or affiliate partner.

