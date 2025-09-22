MLB Best Bets Today – Sep 22, 2025: 3 Picks + 2 Dogs

Looking for MLB Best Bets September 22 2025? We’ve vetted the official Monday slate and this morning’s lines to deliver three high-confidence moneyline picks and two live long shots. For context and timing entries, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on the MLB public betting chart. Below: Monday MLB Best Bets, long-shot value, a moneyline-only public snapshot, actionable trends, and a concise Today’s Card (picks only).

Join the conversation:

🐦 Follow us on X (Twitter) ·

🌐 Follow us on Bluesky

Monday MLB Best Bets

1) Atlanta Braves ML (–265) vs Washington Nationals — 7:15 PM ET

Why we like it: Clear run-prevention edge at home with a cleaner leverage bullpen. If Atlanta wins counts early, the bat-missing bridge scripts the late frames.

2) San Diego Padres ML (–122) vs Milwaukee Brewers — 9:40 PM ET

Why we like it: Petco run suppression plus a sturdy pen narrows the gap versus a top-end road arm. Short-favorite pricing with multiple late-inning win paths.

3) San Francisco Giants ML (–144) vs St. Louis Cardinals — 9:45 PM ET

Why we like it: Oracle’s run environment and a strike-throwing starter/pen combo favor the home side in a sub-heavy-chalk band.

💰 Lock in these lines at Bovada — best numbers early before move. ⚾️

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

1) Milwaukee Brewers ML (+102) @ San Diego Padres — 9:40 PM ET

Why it’s live: Top-end starter form can compress variance in a low-total park; if Milwaukee gets six strong with traffic control, the plus-money tag is live even against a quality pen.

2) St. Louis Cardinals ML (+121) @ San Francisco Giants — 9:45 PM ET

Why it’s live: Divisional familiarity plus contact-management upside creates multiple upset routes in a game lined under heavy-chalk territory.

🔥 Ride our best bets at Bovada — get your ticket now. ✅

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages page.

Braves vs Nationals: Public on Braves ≈ 90% — aligned with our Braves ML pick.

Public on — aligned with our Braves ML pick. Padres vs Brewers: Public on Padres ≈ 54% — opposite our Brewers long shot; public on SD, value may lie with MIL.

Public on — opposite our Brewers long shot; public on SD, value may lie with MIL. Giants vs Cardinals: Public on Giants ≈ 82% — opposite our Cardinals long shot; public on SF, value may lie with STL.

Trends & Notes

Short home favorites (≤ –160) with bullpen edges hold value in low-total parks — fits Padres and Giants profiles.

Heavy public sides can inflate chalk late in September — price discipline on Braves ML (avoid chasing beyond steep ranges).

Dogs +100 to +130 gain EV when public support on the favorite ≥ ~60% — monitor Brewers/Cardinals right up to first pitch.

Today’s Card — Monday, September 22, 2025 (ET, picks only)

Nationals @ Braves — ATL –265 (7:15 PM)

(7:15 PM) Brewers @ Padres — SD –122 (9:40 PM)

(9:40 PM) Cardinals @ Giants — SF –144 (9:45 PM)

(9:45 PM) Long Shot: Brewers +102 @ Padres

Brewers +102 @ Padres Long Shot: Cardinals +121 @ Giants

Responsible Gaming

Gambling should be fun and never jeopardize your finances or well-being. Set a budget, stick to it, and consider using deposit and time limits. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available: call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for confidential support. Must be 21+ where applicable. Wager responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click and make a qualifying wager, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our picks and analysis are written independently and are not influenced by any advertiser or affiliate partner.