MLB Best Bets – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Looking for the best MLB bets today? Our August 19, 2025 MLB picks highlight three expert best bets and two value long shots with Bovada odds. With division races heating up, these matchups provide sharp betting angles backed by pitching matchups, recent form, and key betting trends.

Best Bet #1: Yankees ML (−140) vs Red Sox – 7:05 p.m. ET

The Yankees host their rivals with a pitching edge at home and momentum in the series. Boston’s bullpen fatigue makes the Bronx Bombers the more reliable side tonight.

Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+105) vs Marlins – 7:20 p.m. ET

Atlanta continues to mash right-handed pitching and sends a starter with strong strikeout upside. Miami’s road woes make the runline the smarter angle at plus money.

Best Bet #3: Dodgers ML (−135) at Giants – 9:45 p.m. ET

Los Angeles carries lineup depth and bullpen stability into San Francisco. The Giants’ struggles against left-handed pitching keep the Dodgers a strong moneyline play.

Value Long Shots

1) Pirates ML (+160) vs Cubs – 6:40 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh has been scrappy at home, and their starter’s recent form suggests they can keep Chicago’s lineup in check. Worth a sprinkle at plus money.

2) Royals ML (+150) vs Twins – 7:40 p.m. ET

Kansas City has been hitting well against righties, and Minnesota’s bullpen has shown cracks. A live dog with realistic upset potential.

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Yankees have won 7 of their last 10 home games vs Boston.

Braves have covered the runline in 5 of their last 7.

Dodgers are 8–3 in their last 11 meetings with the Giants.

Royals are 4–2 in their last six as underdogs.

Today’s Card (Bovada odds, ~8:00 a.m. ET)

Type Matchup Pick Odds Time Best Bet Yankees vs Red Sox Yankees ML −140 7:05 PM Best Bet Braves vs Marlins Braves −1.5 +105 7:20 PM Best Bet Dodgers at Giants Dodgers ML −135 9:45 PM Value Long Shot Pirates vs Cubs Pirates ML +160 6:40 PM Value Long Shot Royals vs Twins Royals ML +150 7:40 PM

Final Word

The Yankees, Braves, and Dodgers offer strong best bet opportunities with both pitching and situational advantages. Pirates and Royals provide value as live underdogs. Stick to disciplined staking and shop for the best lines before first pitch.