MLB Best Bets for Sep 20: Expert Picks

Tracking MLB Best Bets September 20 2025? Saturday’s slate lines up several playable moneyline edges plus two contrarian underdogs. Start with our latest MLB betting articles for context, then use the live splits on our MLB public betting chart to time entries. Below you’ll find Saturday MLB Best Bets, long-shot value plays, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot, actionable trends, and a concise Today’s Card (picks only).

Join the conversation:

🐦 Follow us on X (Twitter) ·

🌐 Follow us on Bluesky

Saturday MLB Best Bets

1) New York Mets ML (–165) vs Washington Nationals — 4:10 PM ET

Why we like it: The Mets carry a run-prevention and leverage-pen edge at home. If New York wins counts early, the high-strikeout bridge can script the final frames.

2) Seattle Mariners ML (–135) @ Houston Astros — 7:10 PM ET

Why we like it: Seattle’s starter + bullpen combo profiles well versus Houston’s streaky contact. OBP and K-rate advantages create multiple road win paths.

3) Cleveland Guardians ML (–108) @ Minnesota Twins — 2:10 PM ET

Why we like it: Near-pick’em number with a contact-quality edge and the steadier late-inning mix. Cleveland’s run prevention travels.

💰 Lock in these lines at Bovada — best numbers early before move. ⚾️

Be first to key line moves & community consensus.

Join the Forum ·

Register Now ·

Email Sign-Up

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks

1) Colorado Rockies ML (+105) vs Los Angeles Angels — 8:10 PM ET

Why it’s live: Park volatility + patient approach vs a hittable starter makes a short plus-money tag viable. If Colorado limits free passes, late-inning variance works for us.

2) Cincinnati Reds ML (+115) vs Chicago Cubs — 6:40 PM ET

Why it’s live: Divisional familiarity narrows the SP delta; Reds’ top-order pop and improved pen give a credible upset path at home.

🔥 Ride our best bets at Bovada — get your ticket now. ✅

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Check real-time splits to gauge market pressure: MLB public betting percentages (moneyline)

Mets: public majority — aligned with our play.

public majority — aligned with our play. Mariners: public majority — aligned with our play.

public majority — aligned with our play. Guardians/Twins: near even — watch for late swings.

near even — watch for late swings. Angels: public majority — Public on LAA; value may lie with Colorado.

public majority — Public on LAA; value may lie with Colorado. Cubs: public majority — Public on CHC; value may lie with Cincinnati.

Trends & Notes

Favorites with OBP + K-rate edges carry stable win expectancy late in series (fits Mariners, Mets).

Near-pick’em road spots tilt toward the club with the cleaner bullpen and contact suppression (fits Guardians).

Short dogs (+100 to +120) gain EV when public support on the favorite >70% (fits Rockies, Reds).

Today’s Card — Saturday, September 20, 2025 (ET, picks only)

Nationals @ Mets — NYM –165 (4:10 PM)

(4:10 PM) Mariners @ Astros — SEA –135 (7:10 PM)

(7:10 PM) Guardians @ Twins — CLE –108 (2:10 PM)

(2:10 PM) Angels @ Rockies — COL +105 (8:10 PM)

(8:10 PM) Cubs @ Reds — CIN +115 (6:40 PM)

Responsible Gaming

Gambling should be fun and never jeopardize your finances or well-being. Set a budget, stick to it, and consider using deposit and time limits. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available: call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for confidential support. Must be 21+ where applicable. Wager responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click and make a qualifying wager, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our picks and analysis are written independently and are not influenced by any advertiser or affiliate partner.