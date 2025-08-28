MLB Best Bets – August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 brings a full MLB slate packed with playoff implications, rivalry showdowns, and betting angles worth your attention. Today’s MLB best bets include three well-analyzed moneyline plays, two plus-money underdogs, and sharp commentary on trends and public sentiment to help you find value and stay ahead of the betting curve.

Thursday’s Best Bets

1. Boston Red Sox ML (–180) @ Baltimore Orioles

Boston brings a rotation edge and consistency in high-leverage spots, especially on the road. This matchup leans heavily in the favor of the Sox, making the straightforward moneyline a confident play.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks ML (+139) @ Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s rotation has looked fatigued, while Arizona enters with momentum and power upside. The plus-money price offers real value if the D-backs can capitalize early.

3. Atlanta Braves ML (–192) vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves send elite pitching against a Phillies offense that’s faded in August. With bullpen depth and recent road success backing them, Atlanta’s moneyline is strong.

Today’s Value Long Shots

1. Pittsburgh Pirates ML (+103) @ St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh’s bats have been quietly effective, and St. Louis continues to expose bullpen weaknesses. At slight plus-money, the Pirates offer a subtle edge with upside.

2. San Diego Padres ML (+157) @ Seattle Mariners

San Diego benefits from positive momentum and Seattle’s offense showing cracks. The strong plus-money return makes this a savvy underdog play.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Based on today’s public moneyline splits, accessible via the MLB public betting chart, here’s how sentiment breaks down—and where value may diverge:

Brewers draw 65% public support —Public leaning, but value may lie with Arizona.

—Public leaning, but value may lie with Arizona. Braves carry 70% support —Public aligns with pick.

—Public aligns with pick. Red Sox hold 68% public backing —Support aligns.

—Support aligns. Pirates only at 42% —Public fading, but value lies with Pittsburgh.

—Public fading, but value lies with Pittsburgh. Padres at just 38%—Significant underdog value prevailing.

Quick Trends & Market Notes

Red Sox dominant in midweek road pitching matchups.

Diamondbacks perform well as plus-money dogs, especially against fatigued rotations.

Braves continue to thrive with elite pitching and offensive balance.

Pirates offer quiet value versus divisional opponents with bullpen concerns.

Padres deliver strong underdog value when Seattle’s bat stalls.

Today’s Card – August 28, 2025