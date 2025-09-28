MLB Best Bets 9/28/2025: 3 Picks & 2 Long Shots

MLB Best Bets 9/28/2025 — Sunday’s baseball board is loaded. Below you’ll find three data-backed moneyline picks, two live long-shot underdogs, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot with comparison notes, sharp Trends & Notes, and a streamlined “Today’s Card” list for quick action. For deeper context, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on our MLB public betting chart.

1) Philadelphia Phillies ML (–220) vs Minnesota Twins — 3:05 PM ET

Why we like it: Citizens Bank power profile plus a high-K starter and a deeper late-inning bridge. If PHI limits free passes, extra-base damage should separate.

2) New York Yankees ML (–198) vs Baltimore Orioles — 3:05 PM ET

Why we like it: Clear OPS and barrel-rate edge at Yankee Stadium with punch-out routes in the seventh through ninth. Early count leverage turns into late dominance.

3) Chicago Cubs ML (–155) vs St. Louis Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET

Why we like it: Wrigley fit, contact quality, and a steadier relief bridge as a modest favorite. If CHC wins the zone, multiple win paths open.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks — Best MLB Underdogs 9/28/2025

• Cincinnati Reds ML (+123) at Milwaukee Brewers — 3:10 PM ET

Why it’s live: Divisional dog at a playable tag; if CIN elevates and pulls, they can grab a mid-game lead before high leverage.

• Tampa Bay Rays ML (+163) at Toronto Blue Jays — 3:07 PM ET

Why it’s live: Short dog with zone-control routes and matchup-specific power; if TB wins first-pitch counts, late leverage evens at Rogers Centre.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages. Notes flag when the public is against our pick.

Twins vs Phillies: Public majority on Phillies — aligned with our pick.

Public majority on Phillies — aligned with our pick. Orioles vs Yankees: Public majority on Yankees — aligned with our pick.

Public majority on Yankees — aligned with our pick. Cardinals vs Cubs: Public majority on Cubs — aligned with our pick.

Public majority on Cubs — aligned with our pick. Reds vs Brewers: Public majority on Brewers — Public on MIL; value may lie with Reds.

Public majority on Brewers — Public on MIL; value may lie with Reds. Rays vs Blue Jays: Public majority on Blue Jays — Public on TOR; value may lie with Rays.

Trends & Notes for MLB Best Bets 9/28/2025

Modest-to-big home chalk with bullpen K% edges rates well — fits Phillies and Yankees.

Wrigley short fave with run-prevention stability remains a solid EV profile — fits Cubs.

Plus-money divisional dogs show value when ≥60% ML tickets lean to the other side — monitor Reds and Rays near first pitch.

Today’s MLB Best Bets 9/28/2025 — Card (ET)

PHI ML (–220) vs Twins — 3:05 PM ET

vs Twins — 3:05 PM ET NYY ML (–198) vs Orioles — 3:05 PM ET

vs Orioles — 3:05 PM ET CHC ML (–155) vs Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET

vs Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET CIN ML (+123) at Brewers — 3:10 PM ET

at Brewers — 3:10 PM ET TB ML (+163) at Blue Jays — 3:07 PM ET

