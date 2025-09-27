MLB Best Bets 9/27/2025: 3 Picks & 2 Long Shots

MLB Best Bets 9/27/2025 — Your Saturday baseball betting blueprint is here: three data-backed moneyline picks, two live long-shot underdogs, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot with comparison notes, sharp Trends & Notes, and a streamlined “Today’s Card” list you can scan in seconds. For deeper context, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on our MLB public betting chart.

1) New York Yankees ML (approx –235) vs Baltimore Orioles — 1:05 PM ET

Why we like it: Clear OPS and hard-contact edge at home, plus a high-K late-inning bullpen that shortens the game. If NYY wins count leverage early, power should separate.

2) Chicago Cubs ML (approx –170) vs St. Louis Cardinals — 2:20 PM ET

Why we like it: Wrigley fit and a steadier relief bridge give Chicago multiple win paths. Limiting free passes keeps the ball in the yard and plays to CHC’s contact quality.

3) San Diego Padres ML (approx –145) vs Arizona Diamondbacks — 8:40 PM ET

Why we like it: King’s swing-and-miss profile and a bullpen with strikeout routes late. Petco suppresses damage; SD’s mid-order barrels can cash modest totals.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks — Best MLB Underdogs 9/27/2025

• Pittsburgh Pirates ML (approx +144) at Atlanta Braves — 7:15 PM ET

Why it’s live: Plus-price path if PIT keeps the ball on the ground and avoids free passes. Bullpen volatility on the favorite leaves a live middle-to-late script.

• Tampa Bay Rays ML (approx +134) at Toronto Blue Jays — 3:07 PM ET

Why it’s live: Short dog with zone-control routes and contact quality; if TB wins first-pitch counts, they can flip late leverage at Rogers Centre.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages. Notes flag when the public is against our pick.

Orioles vs Yankees: Public heavy on Yankees — aligned with our pick.

Public heavy on Yankees — aligned with our pick. Cardinals vs Cubs: Public strong on Cubs — aligned with our pick.

Public strong on Cubs — aligned with our pick. Diamondbacks vs Padres: Public majority on Padres — aligned with our pick.

Public majority on Padres — aligned with our pick. Pirates vs Braves: Public majority on Braves — Public on ATL; value may lie with Pirates.

Public majority on Braves — Public on ATL; value may lie with Pirates. Rays vs Blue Jays: Public majority on Blue Jays — Public on TOR; value may lie with Rays.

Trends & Notes for MLB Best Bets 9/27/2025

Short-to-modest home chalk (–140 to –175) with bullpen K% edges grade well — fits Yankees, Cubs, Padres.

Late-September chalk can inflate on big brands; price discipline prevents paying a tax.

Plus-money divisional dogs gain EV when 60%+ of ML tickets lean to the favorite — monitor Pirates and Rays close to first pitch.

Today’s MLB Best Bets 9/27/2025 — Card (ET)

NYY ML (approx –235) vs Orioles — 1:05 PM ET

vs Orioles — 1:05 PM ET CHC ML (approx –170) vs Cardinals — 2:20 PM ET

vs Cardinals — 2:20 PM ET SD ML (approx –145) vs Diamondbacks — 8:40 PM ET

vs Diamondbacks — 8:40 PM ET PIT ML (approx +144) at Braves — 7:15 PM ET

at Braves — 7:15 PM ET TB ML (approx +134) at Blue Jays — 3:07 PM ET

