MLB Best Bets 9/26/2025: 3 Picks & 2 Long Shots

MLB Best Bets 9/26/2025 — Dive into Friday’s baseball board with three data-driven moneyline picks, two live long-shot underdogs, a moneyline-only public-betting snapshot with comparison notes, sharp Trends & Notes, and a concise “Today’s Card” you can scan in seconds. For deeper insights, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on our MLB public betting chart.

1) Chicago Cubs ML (–175) vs St. Louis Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET

Why we like it: Wrigley leverage with steadier run-prevention and a deeper late-inning bridge. If CHC controls the zone early, their contact quality should play with the wind neutral.

2) Philadelphia Phillies ML (–175) vs Minnesota Twins — 6:45 PM ET

Why we like it: Citizens Bank power and bullpen depth favor PHI. With a starter who misses bats and limits walks, the Phils’ extra-base profile is the separator.

3) New York Yankees ML (–155) vs Baltimore Orioles — 7:05 PM ET

Why we like it: Clear OPS edge at home with a bullpen that stacks strikeout routes in the 7th–9th. If NYY wins the count leverage, their big bats should cash.

Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks — Best MLB Underdogs 9/26/2025

• Cincinnati Reds ML (+155) at Milwaukee Brewers — 8:10 PM ET

Why it’s live: Plus-money divisional dog; if CIN elevates and pulls they can grab a mid-game lead before high-leverage relievers enter.

• Detroit Tigers ML (+105) at Boston Red Sox — 7:10 PM ET

Why it’s live: Short dog with ground-ball routes and late-inning pop; if DET limits free passes, one big swing flips leverage at Fenway.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages. Notes flag when the public is opposite our pick.

Cardinals @ Cubs: Public lean Cubs — aligned with our pick.

Public lean Cubs — aligned with our pick. Twins @ Phillies: Public lean Phillies — aligned with our pick.

Public lean Phillies — aligned with our pick. Orioles @ Yankees: Public lean Yankees — aligned with our pick.

Public lean Yankees — aligned with our pick. Reds @ Brewers: Public lean Brewers — Public on MIL; value may lie with Reds.

Public lean Brewers — Public on MIL; value may lie with Reds. Tigers @ Red Sox: Public lean Red Sox — Public on BOS; value may lie with Tigers.

Trends & Notes for MLB Best Bets 9/26/2025

Short home faves (–140 to –185) with bullpen edges rate well — fits Cubs & Phillies.

Chalk pressure: late-September markets inflate big-brands; watch NYY price.

Plus-money divisional dogs gain EV when ticket split leans 60%+ to favorite — monitor Reds & Tigers near first pitch.

Today’s MLB Best Bets 9/26/2025 — Card (ET)

CHC ML (–175) vs Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET

vs Cardinals — 3:20 PM ET PHI ML (–175) vs Twins — 6:45 PM ET

vs Twins — 6:45 PM ET NYY ML (–155) vs Orioles — 7:05 PM ET

vs Orioles — 7:05 PM ET CIN ML (+155) at Brewers — 8:10 PM ET

at Brewers — 8:10 PM ET DET ML (+105) at Red Sox — 7:10 PM ET

