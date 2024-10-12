Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Can Miss State cover the number?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to Athens to take on the Bulldogs. Are the Bulldogs a smart bet to cover as 33.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Georgia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

149 Mississippi State (+33.5) at 150 Georgia (-33.5); o/u 53.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Miss State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miss State Bulldogs Game Notes

Miss State dropped to 1-4 after losing to Texas by 22 points on September 28th. Johnnie Daniels ran for 75 yards on 15 attempts. The Bulldogs look to get snap a four game skid on Saturday.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Georgia moved to 4-1, beating Auburn 31-13 last Saturday. Carson Beck had a nice game throwing 240 yards and two touchdowns on 23/29 attempts. Georgia will host Miss State on Saturday afternoon.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia BETTING PREDICTION

Take Miss State. This number seems a bit high for an SEC game. I know Mississippi State hasn’t shown a lot of life, but they did play decent at Texas last time out and covered that big number. Georgia has not covered many big numbers so far this year and I expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Prediction: Miss State +33.5