Mets vs. Yankees Prediction: Can the Yankees win 3 straight?

The New York Mets remain in the Bronx to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Griffin Canning (NYM) vs. Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

The New York Mets are 28-17 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 23-22 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 26-18 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 22-22 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 New York Mets (+114) at 960 New York Yankees (-135); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, May 17, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mets vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 32-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Nimmo is hitting .233 with 8 homers, 27 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .727 in 163 at-bats. Brandon Nimmo is batting .346 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS play on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 6-2 win over the Mets on Saturday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the former St. Louis Cardinal went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. In 166 at-bats this year, Goldschmidt is hitting .349 with 5 homers, 24 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .904. The 2022 National League MVP is hitting .402 in day games this season. That fact makes Paul Goldschmidt worthy of DFS consideration for Saturday’s matinee matchup with the Mets.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 11-12 straight up as the road team this season.

The Mets are 5-6 straight up as an underdog this season.

The Yankees are 14-8 straight up as the home team this season.

The Yankees are 26-14 straight up as a favorite this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. New York’s American League team has been on a bit of a roll over the past week and a half. In the Yankees’ last 9 games, they are 7-2 straight up with multiple wins over the Padres, Athletics, and Mariners over that stretch. All but two of those victories came by multiple runs, and the Yankees’ only two defeats in that stretch came by a combined 5 runs.

Some other numbers bolster the case for the Yankees. The team from the Bronx is 14-7 straight up as a home favorite and 10-6 straight up in interleague games this season. And finally, the Bronx Bombers have fared well with right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt on the hill this season. The Yankees are 4-1 straight up in games Schmidt has started this year. I like the Yankees to improve that mark to 5-1 on Saturday. The pick is the Yankees -135 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -135