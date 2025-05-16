Mets vs. Yankees Prediction: Can the Mets rebound?

The New York Mets head to the Bronx to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tylor Megill (NYM) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The New York Mets are 28-16 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 23-21 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 25-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 21-22 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 New York Mets (+120) at 916 New York Yankees (-141); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, May 16, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mets vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reached base twice in his team’s 4-0 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday night. In that game, the four-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. For the season, Alonso is hitting .311 with 9 homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.005 across 161 at-bats. Pete Alonso is batting .321 with an OPS of 1.070 in road games this season. That fact makes the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year worth a look in DFS on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the two-time AL MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. In 165 at-bats this season, Judge is hitting .412 with 15 homers, 41 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of 1.279. Aaron Judge is hitting .424 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Friday night.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 50-54 in interleague games since the start of the 2023 season.

The Mets are 43-45 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Yankees are 110-78 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season.

The Yankees are 70-56 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Mets vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will illustrate why. New York’s American League team is 4-3 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 23-18 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 13-7 straight up as a home favorite and 9-6 straight up in interleague games this year.

And finally, Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 2 appearances against the Mets in his career. I think the big lefty pitches well enough for the Yankees to secure an outright win at home in Game 1 of this Subway Series showdown. The pick is the Yankees -141 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -141