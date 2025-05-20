Mets vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Sox win 2 in a row over Mets?

The New York Mets remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clay Holmes (NYM) vs. Walker Buehler (BOS)

The New York Mets are 29-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 24-24 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 24-25 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 24-25 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 New York Mets (-125) at 922 Boston Red Sox (+105); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: TBS

Mets vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 3-1 loss to the Red Sox on Monday night. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. For the season, Alvarez is batting .267 with 1 home run, 7 RBIs, and an OPS of .703 across 60 at-bats. Francisco Alvarez is hitting .351 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at Fenway Park on Monday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox leftfielder Jarren Duran had a big day at the plate in his club’s 3-1 win over the Mets on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Corona, CA, native went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. Duran is hitting .268 with 3 homers, 28 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .737 in 209 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .345 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Jarren Duran worthy of DFS consideration on Monday.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Boston.

New York is 13-5 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 1-2 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Boston is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Mets vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

New York lost at Boston by a score of 3-1 on Monday night. I like the Mets to bounce back here. Their starting pitcher is a big reason why. New York will send 32-year-old right-hander Clay Holmes to the mound for Tuesday’s contest. In 9 starts this year, the former New York Yankee is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .242 opponent batting average, and an 8.9 K/9. Additionally, Clay Holmes is 4-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 20 appearances against Boston in his career. The former Yankee knows the Red Sox well and should be in line for a nice outing on Tuesday. The pick is New York -125 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -125