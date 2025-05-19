Mets vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Boston break its cold spell?

The New York Mets head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 6:45 PM ET on Monday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kodai Senga (NYM) vs. Hunter Dobbins (BOS)

The New York Mets are 29-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 24-23 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 23-25 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-25 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 New York Mets (-142) at 968 Boston Red Sox (+120); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Monday, May 19, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Mets vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets center fielder Jeff McNeil reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. In that game, the 33-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 1 with a single, an RBI, 2 walks, and a run scored. For the season, McNeil is hitting .245 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of .836 in 49 at-bats. Jeff McNeil is hitting .273 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday night.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers drove in all of his team’s runs in their 10-4 loss to the Braves on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Sanchez, Dominican Republic native, went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Devers is batting .289 with 9 homers, 38 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .921 in 180 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter is hitting .421 with an OPS of 1.209 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Rafael Devers an appealing DFS play on Monday.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Boston.

New York is an MLB-best 13-4 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 10-14 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Mets vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Mets in this matchup, mainly due to their starting pitcher for Monday’s contest. New York will start 32-year-old right-hander Kodai Senga in this game. The Aichi, Japan, native is having a great start to the 2025 campaign. In 8 starts this year, Senga is 4-2 with a 1.02 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, an 8.5 K/9, and a .210 opponent batting average. Kodai Senga has given up 2 earned runs or fewer in each of his 8 trips to the hill this year. I like him to make it nine in a row on Monday. The pick is New York -142 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -142