Mets vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can the Mets avoid a sweep?

The New York Mets remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 6:45 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tylor Megill (NYM) vs. Garrett Crochet (BOS)

The New York Mets are 29-20 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 24-25 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 25-25 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 25-25 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 New York Mets (+124) at 978 Boston Red Sox (-149); o/u 7.5

6:45 PM ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 2-0 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double. For the season, Vientos is batting .236 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .683 across 165 at-bats. Mark Vientos is hitting .308 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the Maracay, Venezuela, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Narvaez is hitting .280 with 5 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .812 in 118 at-bats this year. Carlos Narvaez is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.069 in his last 15 games. That fact makes the Boston backstop worth a look in DFS if he draws another start on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Boston.

Boston is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Boston is 14-11 straight up as the home team this season.

Mets vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this matchup. Their starting pitcher, Garrett Crochet, is a big reason why. In 10 starts this season, the 6’6” 245-pound lefty is 4-3 with a 2.00 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.4 K/9, and a .201 opponent batting average. Crochet has thrown 6 quality starts in 10 outings this season, and I like him to toss another one here on Wednesday, which should give Boston enough breathing room for an outright win. The pick is the Red Sox -149 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -149