Mets vs. Pirates Prediction: Total set too high?

Has the total for Monday afternoon’s Mets vs. Pirates series finale been set too high by oddsmakers? First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET and will feature Christian Scott versus Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 New York Mets (-108) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (-108); o/u 8.5

12:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 8, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Mets vs. Pirates: Bettors Backing Pittsburgh on Monday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lindor collects three hits in win vs. Pirates

Francisco Lindor went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored, and a walk in the Mets’ dramatic 3-2 win over the Pirates. Lindor had another fantastic game. His two-run single in the ninth inning off of Aroldis Chapman put the Mets ahead after just falling behind in the eighth inning. He continues to stack games like this one and his full-season slash line has ticked up to .250/.316/.447 with 26 doubles, 15 homers, and 16 stolen bases after a miserable start to the season. He is as steady and reliable as they come.

Chapman has disastrous ninth inning vs. Mets

Aroldis Chapman walked three batters, allowed two hits and two earned runs in a disastrous ninth inning on Sunday against the Mets. He also struck out two batters. The Mets took some tremendous at bats against Chapman in this ninth inning. Francisco Alvarez walked on eight pitches. Harrison Bader laced a single after seven pitches. Then Jose Iglesias walked after eight pitches and multiple foul balls to load the bases for Francisco Lindor who promptly hit a go-ahead single. All in all, Chapman threw 40 pitches! That’s the most he’s thrown in a single inning since 2015 and he’s been shaky all season.

Mets vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games played on a Monday when playing at home

Mets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog

Mets vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in four out of the Mets’ last five games when playing the Pirates at PNC Park. The under is also 4-1 in the Mets’ last five meetings with a National League Central foe and has cashed in seven out of the Pirates’ last 10 games overall. Finally, the under is 5-1 in the Pirates’ last six games when facing an opponent from the National League East.

Mets vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5