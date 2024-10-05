Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel in Game 1?

National League East rivals clash in the Divisional round of the MLB playoffs for Saturday afternoon’s Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 matchup. With Kodai Senga set to oppose Zack Wheeler in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet for Game 1?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+155) at Philadelphia Phillies (-185); o/u 7

4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mets vs. Phillies Game 1: Bettors Leaning Towards Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Senga to start Game 1 for Mets

Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies on Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced. David Peterson will likely also be involved. Senga has made just one major league start this season because of arm woes, that coming on July 26. He pitched one inning in a rehab start Sept 1, and it seems unlikely that he’ll work more than a couple of innings tomorrow. Still, it’s great to have him back.

Schwarber scores two runs in Phils’ last game

Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, and a walk on Sunday against the Phillies. Schwarber set the tone for this game, drawing a seven-pitch walk and coming around to score and later smacked a two-run single that added insurance to the Phillies’ lead. He’s heading to the playoffs on a high note with an .894 OPS over his last 30 games.

Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

NY Mets is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

NY Mets is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

Philadelphia is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home

Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Both starters have excellent numbers against their respective opponent. The current Mets’ roster has 182 plate appearances versus Wheeler and just a .242 expected batting average and a .383 expected slug. New York’s xwOBA of .295 is low, but not as low as the Phillies’ current roster against Senga (.227 xwOBA). In fact, through 45 plate appearances, Philadelphia’s current roster is batting just .146 versus Senga.

Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7