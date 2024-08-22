Mets vs. Padres Prediction:

The Mets vs. Padres series begins at 9:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night. With Luis Severino set to oppose Dylan Cease in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+135) at San Diego Padres (-147); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Mets vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Winker clobbers pinch-hit, game-winning homer

Jesse Winker clobbered a pinch-hit game-winning solo homer in the ninth inning on Wednesday, lifting the Mets to a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Orioles. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pulled Winker off the bench to face Orioles stopper Seranthony Domínguez in the bottom of the ninth-inning and the trade deadline acquisition responded by lifting New York to their second walk-off win of the brief three-game series. It was his 12th round-tripper of the season and first time leaving the yard in 18 games since arriving in New York.

Padres transfer Tatis Jr. to 60-day injured list

Padres transferred OF Fernando Tatis Jr. to the 60-day injured list. Nothing has changed in the recovery progress for the 25-year-old superstar, who is still working his way back from a femoral stress reaction in his right leg. This is a procedural move to free up a spot on the team’s 40-man roster for the promotion of Mason McCoy on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Padres are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games on the road.

Mets vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 22-6 in their last 28 games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 home contests and are 17-5 in their last 22 league matchups. On the other side, the Mets are just 1-4 in their last five road games playing at Petco Park and are 1-4 in their last five contests when listed as an underdog.

Mets vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -147