Mets vs. Orioles MLB Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Mets (52–39) arrive in Baltimore riding solid momentum, having gone 4–1 in their last five outings. They lead the National League East and enter this series after sweeping the Orioles at Citi Field last month. Meanwhile, the Orioles (40–49) are trying to bounce back in front of their home crowd. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Orioles matchup?

Mets vs. Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees at New York Mets

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Mets vs. Orioles Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Orioles, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Pitching Matchup

The Mets will start right-hander Clay Holmes (8–4, 2.99 ERA), a standout performer who consistently limits damage on the mound. Opposing him will be Baltimore’s Brandon Young, who has struggled early (0–3, 7.02 ERA) and will need to harness his control to keep the strong Mets lineup in check.

Key Storylines

Offensive Balance vs. Power Surge:

New York combines lead-off speed and contact hitting with emerging power—notably Pete Alonso and Alex Lindor, both recently heating up. Baltimore counters with an AL-leading 192 home runs, led by Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins, making Oriole Park a potential launchpad.

Bullpen & Home Edge:

The Orioles’ bullpen remains shaky (23rd ERA), putting pressure on Young to pitch deep into the game. Conversely, the Mets’ staff ranks second-best in ERA (3.05), suggesting they can limit Baltimore’s power barrage.

Mets vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

New York enters favored—Holmes’ consistency and bullpen support give them a clear edge. However, if Young can manage early innings, Baltimore’s long ball threat could ignite a high-scoring affair. Expect a clash of styles: Mets’ depth and efficient pitching versus Orioles’ power boom.

So, what’s the best bet? Give me the over, which is 8-2 in the Mets’ last 10 games entering play today.

Mets vs. Orioles MLB PREDICTION: OVER 9.5