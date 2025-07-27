Mets vs. Giants Prediction: Will the Mets win 7 straight games?

The New York Mets remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 7:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kodai Senga (NYM) vs. Undecided (SF)

The New York Mets are 61-44 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 52-53 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 54-51 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 45-60 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 New York Mets (-138) at 908 San Francisco Giants (+118); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos drove in all of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Giants on Saturday night. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. For the season, Vientos is hitting .226 with 6 homers, 27 RBIs, and an OPS of .638 across 257 at-bats. Mark Vientos is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.012 when occupying the #7 spot in the batting order. The Norwalk, CT, native could be worth a look in DFS if he bats seventh against the Giants on Sunday night.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee drove in his team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Mets on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Lee is hitting .254 with 6 homers, 42 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .722 across 374 at-bats this year. The Nagoya, Japan, native is batting .310 with an OPS of .747 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Jung Hoo Lee worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Mets vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against San Francisco.

New York is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

San Francisco is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

San Francisco is 19-21 straight up as an underdog this season.

Mets vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Mets here, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Kodai Senga. In 15 starts spanning 80.2 innings this year, Senga is 7-3 with a 1.79 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 2.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.8 K/9, and a .203 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Mets are 11-4 straight up in the 32-year-old right-hander’s starts this year. I like New York to stay hot and win their 7th straight contest behind the pitching of Kodai Senga on Sunday Night Baseball. The pick is the Mets -138 on the money line over the Giants at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -138