Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction Game 6: Bet this Team Run Total

The Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6 matchup for the NLCS will take place at 8:08 p.m. ET on Sunday. There’s one team total that we’re attacking ahead of tonight’s matchup from Dodger Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+125) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 8.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alonso slugs fourth home run of postseason

Pete Alonso went 2-for-3 with a walk, four runs scored and a three-run home run against the Dodgers on Friday. Alonso’s home run was his fourth of the postseason. He hit a three-run home run off Jack Flaherty in the first inning and the Mets never gave back the lead. Alonso’s time with the Mets could be coming to an end as he’ll hit free agency this offseason, but he’s certainly provided Mets fans with some good playoff memories of big hits this October.

Freeman expected to play in Game 6

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he expects Freddie Freeman (ankle) to play in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Mets on Sunday. Roberts seemed to insinuate that Freeman wouldn’t be able to go after Game 5, but backed off that statement Saturday. “As I sit here, I’m expecting him in there, he said. “But until he’s not — if it’s costly for him or us we’ll certainly pivot.” For now, expect the 35-year-old to be in the lineup, but obviously it’s far from a guarantee.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’s last 5 games when playing LA Dodgers

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’s last 5 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Dodgers run total currently sits at 4.5. The under is juiced to -132, so we’re getting plus odds at +104 to the over. There has only been one time in this series that the Dodgers did not score at least five runs, which occurred in their 7-3 loss in Game 2. In Game 1, the Dodgers scored 9 runs. In Game 3, they scored eight runs. They scored 10 runs in Game 4 and 6 runs in Game 5.

Granted, Sean Manaea started that Game 2 matchup in which the Dodgers only scored three runs and he’ll start again tonight for the Mets. That said, he allowed all three of those runs (only two were earned) and the Dodgers have seen him. We saw what happened L.A. ace Jack Flaherty when the Mets faced him for a second time in this series: They tuned his ass up for eight runs in only three innings.

Break out the bats, Dodgers.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Dodgers over 4.5 Runs (+104)