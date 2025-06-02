Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Mets win 9 out of 11?

The New York Mets head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Monday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a four-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Paul Blackburn (NYM) vs. Dustin May (LAD)

The New York Mets are 37-22 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 31-28 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 36-23 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-29 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 New York Mets (+135) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-160); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Monday, June 2, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso drove in most of his team’s runs in their 5-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Alonso is hitting .288 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, and an OPS of .927 across 219 at-bats. Pete Alonso is batting .295 with an OPS of .933 against right-handed pitching this season. That means the four-time All-Star could have some DFS value against Dodgers righty Dustin May on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy had one-third of his team’s hits in their 7-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 34-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Muncy is hitting .227 with 7 homers, 32 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .749 in 146 at-bats this year. Max Muncy is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.130 in his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Monday.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

New York is 5-6 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 19-9 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 13-9 straight up after a loss this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. A few stats will make the case for L.A. winning this game outright. The Dodgers are 21-9 straight up as the home team and 30-18 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, Los Angeles is 25-16 straight up in National League games and 29-20 straight up in non-division games this year. And finally, the Dodgers are 28-19 when playing on no rest and 33-20 straight up when playing a team on equal rest in 2025. The pick is Los Angeles -160 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -160