Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. win 2 out of 3 against N.Y.?

The New York Mets remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a four-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Griffin Canning (NYM) vs. Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

The New York Mets are 38-23 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 33-28 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 37-24 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-31 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 New York Mets (+124) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-149); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. In that game, the 5-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Soto is hitting .233 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .799 in 219 at-bats. Juan Soto is hitting .273 with an OPS of 1.338 this month, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy stayed hot at the plate in his team’s 6-5 win over the Mets on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Midland, TX, native went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Muncy is hitting .230 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .782 in 183 at-bats this year. The 34-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .409 with an OPS of 1.727 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Max Muncy worth considering in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Los Angeles.

New York is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 8-9 straight up in their last 17 games overall.

The over is 36-25 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Mets vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Mets in this matchup. New York has a number of stats on their side going into Wednesday’s contest. The Mets are 27-13 straight up in National League games and 29-19 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, New York is 16-6 straight up after a loss and 33-17 straight up when playing on no rest this year. And finally, the Mets are 35-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 8-3 straight up in starting pitcher Griffin Canning’s starts in 2025. The pick is New York +124 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS +124