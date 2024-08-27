Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Underrated pitching matchup?

Will New York’s success continue against Arizona when the Mets vs. Diamondbacks series begins on Tuesday night? Sean Manaea will oppose Eduardo Rodriguez in tonight’s pitching matchup from Chase Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (-105) at Arizona Diamondbacks (-115); o/u 8.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Mets vs. Diamondbacks: Bettors Backing Arizona in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz allows walkoff homer

Edwin Díaz gave up a walkoff homer after coming into a tie game in the bottom of the ninth versus the Padres. Díaz’s poorly located slider was deposited into the stands in right by Jackson Merrill with one out in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first homer allowed by Díaz since May 18. He gave up five in his first 18 appearances, but none in his subsequent 20.

Perdomo hits solo homer in victory

Geraldo Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Perdomo, who was an All-Star last season, missed much of this year with an injury but has been the 65th-ranked player in Yahoo 5×5 scoring over the last month. In 32 games since the All-Star break, he has hit .299 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored, and five steals. He is a solid add in most formats if you need middle infield help.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

NY Mets is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Mets’s last 5 games when playing Arizona

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Believe it or not, the starting pitching matchup tonight at Chase Field is fantastic based on how well these starters have looked of late. Rodriguez is 5-0 over his last five starts, posting a 2.40 ERA and averaging 6.0 innings of work over that span. Manaea, meanwhile, has been nearly as good, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.61 ERA and averaging 6.0 innings pitched. Both teams can bang, but I’m taking the under based on the starting pitching matchup.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5