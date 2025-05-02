Mets vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will the Cardinals win as underdogs?

The New York Mets head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clay Holmes (NYM) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The New York Mets are 21-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 18-14 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 14-18 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 15-17 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Mets (-121) at 912 St. Louis Cardinals (+101); o/u 7.5

8:15 PM ET, Friday, May 2, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto drove in all of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Soto is batting .252 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .822. Juan Soto is hitting .320 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan scored the team’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Reds on Thursday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the Enterprise, AL, native went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. In 117 at-bats this season, Donovan is hitting .333 with 3 homers, 17 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .870. Brendan Donovan is hitting .353 against right-handed pitching this year. That fact makes the 28-year-old left-handed hitter worth a look against Mets righty starter Clay Holmes on Friday.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 86-99 straight up as the road team since the start of the 2023 season.

St. Louis is 7-2 straight up as a home underdog this season.

St. Louis is 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Mets vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals here. St. Louis is 10-5 straight up as the home team and 5-1 straight up in starting pitcher Sonny Gray’s starts this season. Gray has been solid this year on the whole. The 35-year-old from Smyrna, TN, is 3-0 this year with a 3.60 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, a 4.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .220 opponent batting average, and an 8.5 strikeouts-per-nine-innings on the campaign.

Gray tossed a quality start against these Mets on Sunday, April 20th. The former Minnesota Twin went 6 innings and permitted 3 earned runs on 6 hits and a walk. He struck out 6 batters in a 7-4 Cardinals loss. I think Gray will toss another quality start on Friday, and the Cardinals will get a better result than they did a few weeks ago. The pick is St. Louis +101 on the money line at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +101