Mets vs Braves Preview: Can Peterson Silence Braves’ Momentum at Truist Park?

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, the Mets vs Braves preview focuses on New York’s lefty David Peterson (8–5, 3.18 ERA) taking on Atlanta’s inconsistent RHP, Bryce Elder (5–9, 6.29 ERA). With the Mets as small road favorites (ML –130, RL –1.5) and the total set near 9 runs, it’s a classic pitching duel with postseason implications for the Mets.

Recent Trends & Team Form

The Mets conclude their road trip with a statement-making opportunity. After a frustrating series loss to Washington—highlighted by Peterson’s exceptional 8-inning, one-run start—they send him back to the mound hoping to reset the rotation amid broader instability.

Meanwhile, Atlanta enters red-hot, winning seven of their last eight games, buoyed by depth-restored pitching and renewed offensive rhythm.

Pitching Matchup Analysis

David Peterson (NYM): Has been the Mets’ most consistent starter—low walk rates, durable longer outings, and a strong day-game ERA. His splits favor day games (2.79 ERA), and his season-long performance (3.18 ERA, 127 strikeouts in 144 IP) sets him ahead in this matchup.

Bryce Elder (ATL): A tale of two halves—he shut the Mets down over seven innings (~2 ER) in their last meeting, yet overall posts a weak 6.29 ERA. While he’s shown flashes, March-April form hasn’t held.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -128 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +118 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Mets vs. Braves Betting Prediction

This sets up as a Mets win. I lean New York on the moneyline. That said, given both starters’ tendencies to control games, the Under 9 runs is most compelling.

Projected Final Score: Mets 4–2 Braves