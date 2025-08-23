Mets vs. Braves Prediction: Can Atlanta stay hot at home?

The New York Mets remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clay Holmes (NYM) vs. Cal Quantrill (ATL)

The New York Mets are 68-60 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 62-66 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 58-70 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 58-70 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 New York Mets (-126) at 958 Atlanta Braves (+106); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 23, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Juan Soto reached base 5 time in his team’s 12-7 win over the Braves on Friday night. In that game, the 5-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Soto is hitting .251 with 32 homers, 76 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of .886 across 450 at-bats. Juan Soto is batting .296 with an OPS of 1.162 while ahead in the count this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 12-7 loss to the Mets on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2024 All-Star went 3 for 4 with a double, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Profar is hitting .260 with 10 homers, 32 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .842 in 192 at-bats this year. The 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.292 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Jurickson Profar worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Atlanta.

New York is 40-27 straight up after a win this season.

Atlanta is 41-48 straight up in National League games this season.

Atlanta is 3-6 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Mets vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like New York in this contest, for several reasons. The Mets are 52-38 straight up as a favorite and 18-15 straight up in division games this year. What’s more, New York is 47-39 straight up in National League games and 62-57 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Mets are 57-47 straight up when playing on no rest and 15-10 straight up in starting pitcher Clay Holmes’ 25 starts this season. The pick is New York -126 over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -126