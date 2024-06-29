Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction: Will the under cash?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Marlins vs. Phillies

    Will the under cash for bettors when the Marlins vs. Phillies series continues at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Miami Marlins (+205) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-250); o/u 8.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 28, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Marlins vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chisholm Jr.’s X-rays come back negative

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. (hand) was held out of the Marlins’ starting lineup on Friday after being hit by a pitch on Thursday. X-rays came back negative for any fractures, but the 26-year-old outfielder was still a bit sore on Friday so the decision was made to hold him out of action. Chisholm will be available off the Marlins’ bench on Friday and is expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

    Stott drives in a pair of runs

    Bryson Stott drove in a pair of runs on Friday night, accounting for all of the Phillies’ offense in a 2-0 victory over the Marlins. Stott used his wheels in the fifth inning, beating out a potential inning-ending double play ball to score Whit Merrifield with the game’s first run. He then tacked on a valuable insurance run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old infielder finished the night 0-for-3 and is now hitting .239/.332/.359 with five homers, 38 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

    Phillies are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Saturday

    Phillies are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

    Marlins are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Miami’s last 19 games on the road

    Marlins vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last five games overall, is 16-5 in their last 21 road contests and is 4-1 in their last five games matchups when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Phillies’ last 10 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home matchups and is 16-6 in their last 22 league meetings.

    Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

