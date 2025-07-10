Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York win fourth straight?

​Despite the Yankees winning three consecutive games, they find themselves as an underdog on Thursday. With Bryan Woo set to oppose Marcus Stroman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Yankees?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 10, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Yankees, who are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Mariners moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

The Mariners (48–44) bring momentum to the Bronx, having blanked the Pirates in their past three outings—a franchise first—with a pitching staff that has significantly tightened since Logan Gilbert’s return. Their rotation ERA has improved from 4.01 to 3.50—third-best in MLB during that span. Despite a tough start to the season, Seattle sits firmly in the AL Wild Card picture and is executing at a high level on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (51–41) are sliding. They’ve dropped 18 of their last 30 games and struggled offensively, averaging only 4.2 runs per game over the past month after a strong start to the season. A rash of injuries in their pitching staff and diminished production from key bats—Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe—has shaken their form.

Pitching Matchup

Mariners: Bryan Woo (8–4, 2.77 ERA) draws the start. He’s been excellent in recent outings—six shutout innings vs. Pirates with nine strikeouts—and brings 107+ innings of top-tier performance.

Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1–1, 7.45 ERA) steps in. Recently returned from the IL, Stroman has struggled, posting career-worst metrics including a 4.62 FIP last season. His first two starts back have yielded underwhelming results.

Game Dynamics

Seattle’s Edge: Their rotation is firing again—a major blow to an inconsistent Yankees offense. Bryan Woo’s command and efficiency contrast sharply with Stroman’s shaky return.

Yankees’ Offense: Still powered by Judge (.360 AVG, 34 HR in MLB-leading OPS), and buoyed by their bullpen and home crowd. Rookie Cam Schlittler’s strong debut boosted morale, though he’s not pitching tonight.

Team Trends: The Yankees hold a 55% win probability at home and are slight underdogs on ML (-125 vs. SEA -155). Seattle is favored, but New York is aiming to reverse recent misfortune.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Mariners, which includes a mark of 4-1 this season. Despite not having the advantage in the pitching matchup, New York has a lot of value as an underdog tonight.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +110